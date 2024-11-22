CM Naidu introduces 2047 vision for 'wealthy, healthy, happy' state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday introduced SwarnaAndhra@2047 Vision document in the Assembly here, which envisages to achieve a 'wealthy, healthy and happy' Andhra Pradesh in the next 23 years.

The Chief Minister noted that 2047 is significant as it will mark the centenary of Indian independence from colonial rule, and everyone will need to proudly say what we have achieved in 100 years.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Viksit Bharat 2047 and we are launching SwarnaAndhra@2047'. It (state) should be wealthy, healthy and a happy Andhra. It should have these three elements," said Naidu, addressing the House.

According to the CM, the vision document was drafted following widespread consultations and grassroots-level engagement such as conducting workshops at mandal and municipality level and covering over 1.18 crore households, among others.

"By 2047, Andhra Pradesh envisions a state of happy, thriving, and responsible Telugus, fostering a progressive and inclusive community, a valley of innovation, a knowledge hub for global speed of doing business," said Naidu, reading the vision statement.

Other goals of the vision include top per capita income for the state in the country with family as a unit and raising global thinkers. Likewise, incorporating deep-tech in all walks of life and making the southern state a global hub for skills, among others.

Further, the TDP supremo observed that the vision will be driven by 'Padhi Sutralu' (10 guidelines) or broad goals, which encompass achieving zero poverty, employment, skilling & human resource development, water security, farmer agri tech, global best logistics, cost optimization of energy & fuel, product perfection, swacch (clean) Andhra and deep tech in all walks of life.

Naidu asserted that an irreversible foundation is being laid with this vision document, irrespective of who comes to power in the state in the future.

"If we can correctly lay the foundation for this, then it (the state) will irreversibly go ahead," he said, noting that he was laying a foundation whose progression cannot be reversed.

The CM noted that the government will prepare action plans for the vision document soon. Further, he called upon MLAs to carry out a similar exercise at their constituency level, and prepare constituency-specific vision documents.

Moreover, Naidu highlighted that the NDA government secured potential investments worth Rs 4.38 lakh crore with the scope to generate 4.53 lakh jobs since coming to power in June.