CM Patel visits Japan to promote Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

A high-level delegation led by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached Tokyo in Japan on Sunday morning to promote the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

The 10th edition of the summit will be held between January 10 and 12, 2024. The biennial summit serves as a platform for businesses and governments to explore investment opportunities and establish partnerships.

Ambassador of India to Japan Sibi George received CM Patel upon his arrival there, the Gujarat government said in a statement.

The delegation held a meeting with Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki.

Chief Minister Patel and other members of the delegation also visited Yamanashi Hydrogen Company, stated the release.

They discussed with the Yamanashi governor about investment potential in Gujarat in the green hydrogen sector.

Governor Nagasaki warmly welcomed Patel and the delegation and expressed hope that the visit would further strengthen the bilateral relations, the release said.

He gave an elaborate presentation to the delegation on the new approaches that Japan is adopting in the green hydrogen sector.

Patel also gave details of the initiatives taken by India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as National Green Hydrogen Mission, National Electric Mobility Mission Plan, and net zero carbon emission target by 2070.

Gujarat is also moving ahead in the direction of achieving goals of green clean energy, he added.

Patel also invited Nagasaki to join the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 202 and create new opportunities in the renewable energy and green hydrogen sectors.

Under Patel's leadership, the delegation will hold one-on-one meetings with leading industrialists and governors of different provinces in Japan for the promotion of the summit. The state will organise road shows for the purpose, the release said.

Ahead of the summit, the high-level delegation from Gujarat is visiting Japan and Singapore between November 26 and December 2.

While Japan has been a partner country in the Vibrant Summit since 2009, the chief minister's visit will be useful in strengthening Japan's cooperation in the next 10th edition as well, officials said.

As per the schedule shared by government officials, Patel will on Sunday interact with the Gujarati community living in Tokyo and get information about their contribution in the development of Japan.

On November 27, the CM will pay a brief visit to the Indian Embassy office in Tokyo.

Later on Monday, the delegation will hold discussions with the Japanese government, industries and institutions to make Japan a partner in Gujarat's economic development and explore areas of mutual cooperation.

The next day, the CM and his delegation will meet the president of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the governor of Tokyo and the governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

Patel is also scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with leading industrialists in Tokyo.

On the fourth day of their visit, a road show is planned at Tokyo's Imperial Hotel.

CM Patel will also participate in various one-on-one meetings during the road show, a government official said.

After completion of the road show, the chief minister and his delegation will leave for Kobe by a bullet train on November 29 evening.