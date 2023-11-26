Home / India News / K'taka BJP to open control rooms offering aid to workers harassed by cops

"The law has not empowered the police to suppress the freedom of expression given to people by the constitution," the BJP leader said

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
In this regard, the party will immediately come to the aid of 'our activist brothers' in any corner of the state if they face any trouble, threats or harassment, he said.

The opposition BJP will open control rooms at the state district level for its workers and leaders to receive complains about police harassment, Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra said on Sunday.

In a message on 'X', the Shikaripur MLA said the party will provide legal aid to them (workers) if they are harassed for speaking up against the anti-people attitude of the Congress government in the state.

"We have been hearing complaints about police harassment targeting our BJP workers who are active on social media. Activists do not need to shy away from anything to raise their voice against the anti-people attitude of the Congress government and against the government's failures on any platform including social media," Vijayendra, son of BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, said.

"The law has not empowered the police to suppress the freedom of expression given to people by the constitution," the BJP leader said.

In this regard, the party will immediately come to the aid of 'our activist brothers' in any corner of the state if they face any trouble, threats or harassment, he said.

"It has been decided to soon open control rooms at state and district offices which will operate round the clock to receive complaints and provide legal aid to our workers," Vijayendra said.

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

