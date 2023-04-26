Home / India News / Rs 30 cr were spent on renovation of CM's residence: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence was built in 1942 and the roof had collapsed thrice, the Aam Aadmi Party said and accused the BJP of diverting attention from key issues

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence was built in 1942 and the roof had collapsed thrice, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Wednesday and accused the BJP of diverting attention from key issues by raising the matter of Rs 45 crore spent on the house.

Following the roof collapse incidents, the Public Works Department suggested a new house be built and this was done, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

"The house has been rebuilt at an expenditure of Rs 30 crore," he said at a press conference.

The chief minister's official residence is in north Delhi's Civil Lines area.

"Since yesterday, there have been attempts to divert attention from key issues such as the Pulwama attack and the Adani matter by discussing the chief minister's residence. It was an 80-year-old house constructed in 1942. There had been not one but three instances of the roof collapsing," he said.

In one, the roof of the room Kejriwal's parents stay in collapsed; in another, it was the chief minister's bedroom; and in the third, the ceiling of the room he meets people in gave way.

Singh also hit out at Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

He said Saxena's house only underwent repairs and Rs 15 crore was spent.

"Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani's aircraft cost Rs 191 crore while Rs 65 crore was spent on buying an aircraft for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan," he claimed.

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan also shared a video in which debris from a broken roof could be seen lying on the floor of the bedroom of chief minister's residence.

The BJP on Tuesday claimed that about Rs 45 crore was spent on the "beautification" of Kejriwal's official residence and demanded his resignation on "moral" grounds.

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

