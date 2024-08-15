Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 'CM's pharmacy stores' on anvil to make generic medicines available: Stalin

'CM's pharmacy stores' on anvil to make generic medicines available: Stalin

The Chief Minister's pharmacy scheme will be launched next year, on the day of Pongal, the harvest festival, and as many as 1,000 pharmacy outlets will be opened in the first phase

MK Stalin, Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 11:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced launching pharmacy outlets 'Mudalvar Marunthagam,' (Chief Minister's Pharmacy) soon to ensure the availability of generic and other medicines at low cost to the people.

In his Independence Day address, Stalin said over 75,000 openings in the government sector will be filled by January 2026. The Chief Minister's pharmacy scheme will be launched next year, on the day of Pongal, the harvest festival, (January 14, 2025) and as many as 1,000 pharmacy outlets will be opened in the first phase.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In order to effectively implement the scheme, pharmacists and cooperative societies will be provided by the government necessary credit facilities and Rs 3 lakh subsidy, he said.

Also, he announced 'Mudalvarin Kakkum Karangal' scheme for the benefit of retired personnel of the armed forces. Under the scheme, the retired personnel will get a loan of up to Rs 1 crore to launch business ventures.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

TN power tariff hike: Oppn slams govt, demands withdrawal of revision

Armstrong murder: Mayawati says real culprits not held, demands CBI probe

Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passes resolution to scrap NEET exam

Industrial hub Hosur to get international airport, announces Tamil Nadu CM

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 58; BJP demands CBI probe

Topics :M K StalinTamil NaduTamil Nadu governmentpharmacyhealthcare

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story