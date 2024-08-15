RG Kar vandalism: BJP demands Mamata's resignation amid protests

The BJP on Thursday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the vandalism at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where junior doctors were on cease work protesting the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee last week. The hooliganism that took place in the early hours of Thursday at R G Kar Hospital crossed all limits, ruling TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said, asking the police to arrest every perpetrator, regardless of their political affiliations, within a day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "When peaceful citizens of West Bengal took to the streets, vicious thugs, in a premeditated strike, ransacked RG Kar Hospital, leaving chaos and injuries in their wake," the BJP said in an X post.

The vandalism took place amid midnight protests by thousands of women in various parts of the state against the alleged rape and murder of the doctor in the seminar hall of the hospital.

"Where was Kolkata Police during this brutal assault? Hiding in the shadows, only to emerge after the damage was done. This is a gross dereliction of duty! Instead of owning up to their failure, they have the audacity to scapegoat the movement and the media," the BJP said.

After visiting the hospital following the hooliganism there, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal claimed that a "malicious media campaign" aggravated the situation.

The party said, A police force that can't protect its citizens or a crime scene is a disgrace. The Police Minister and CM must step down immediately. Their incompetence is endangering lives. #ResignMamata."



The chief minister also holds the portfolios of the Home and Health departments.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused the TMC of orchestrating the vandalism at the hospital to derail the CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor on August 9.

The Calcutta High Court ordered immediate transfer of the investigation into the crime to the CBI from the Kolkata Police on August 13.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, "The hooliganism and vandalism at RG Kar tonight have exceeded all acceptable limits.

In a social media post, Banerjee said he urged Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal to ensure that every individual responsible for the violence is arrested within the next 24 hours, regardless of their political affiliations."



He also said that the demands of the doctors, who have been protesting the woman's murder for the past few days, are fair and justified.

This is the minimum they should expect from the government. Their safety and security must be prioritized," Banerjee said.

The SUCI(Communist) called a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal on August 16 to protest the vandalism in the hospital, according to the party's state secretary Chandidas Bhattacharya.