CM Yogi offers prayers at Ayodhya Ram Mandir along with UP MLAs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other members of the UP Assembly and Legislative Council offered prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Sunday.

The members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Legislative Council arrived in Ayodhya on buses.

People also showered petals on MLAs visiting Ram Janmabhoomi temple near the border of Barabanki and Ayodhya. Bulldozers were lined up to welcome the convoy of UP MLAs.

After offering the prayers, Deputy CM KP Maurya told ANI, "Today all the legislators had the opportunity to seek blessings from Lord Ram in Ayodhya. May he shower his blessings and by 2047 we become Viksit Bharat."

State Minister Nand Gopal Nandi alleged that the leaders of Congress and Samajwadi Party are doing appeasement politics.

"There are people doing appeasement politics in the opposition, be it Congress or Samajwadi Party...Their ancestors inherited the Samajwadi Party and opposed Sanatan Dharma," he said.

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana called himself fortunate for the privilege of seeing Lord Ram directly.

After offering the prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Mahana said, "I am very emotional because when I came to this place, there was a structure here, which was demolished in front of us on December 6. I had come here at the time when a bullet was fired in 1990. I came here at the time when the platform was constructed. And today I am fortunate that I got the privilege of seeing God directly."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals, led by a group of priests. Acharya Satyendra Das is the Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya.