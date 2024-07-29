CM Yogi holds legislative party meeting ahead of Monsoon session today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a legislative party meeting ahead of the State Assembly Monsoon Session commencing on Monday. Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present in the meeting. "This is the Bharatiya Janata Party Vidhan Mandal meeting before the session," Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said before the meeting speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In an attack on the Samajwadi Party, Maurya said, "Akhilesh Yadav's truth has come out before people. PDA is a big betrayal." On Mata Prasad Pandey being elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Maurya said, "We respect Mata Prasad Pandey personally. We congratulate him for being appointed the Leader of Opposition."

Continuing his attack against Akhilesh Yadav, the Deputy CM said, "Akhilesh Yadav has been exposed. He had taken votes misleading people in the name of PDA, the people coming from that section have great expectations but Akhilesh Yadav has stabbed their hopes."

BJP leader JPS Rathore said that anyone from the Bharatiya Janata Party can voice their opinions and dream to be the Chief Minister, in contrast to the Samajwadi Party or the Congress.

"Bharatiya Janata Party follows democratic principles. Everyone has to right to speak his mind. No one's voice is stifled. If someone from the Samajwadi Party dreams of becoming the Chief Minister he will be thrown out the next day. If someone from the Congress," Rathore said speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, security has been enhanced outside the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly ahead of the Monsoon session that is to commence on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly session comes after the Samajwadi Party bagged 37 seats emerging as the single largest party in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha polls. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and leader Dimple Yadav won from Kannauj and Mainpuri respectively, with huge margins. The vote share of the party stood at 33.59 per cent.

The BJP, on the other hand, managed to secure 33 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally. Some of the prominent seats that it lost include-- Faizabad, Sultanpur, and Amethi.