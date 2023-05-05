Home / India News / Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

Modi's administration has previously opposed international efforts to set firm deadlines to phase out the use of coal and envisages a key role for the fuel for decades to come

Bloomberg
Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article



Coal will remain India’s largest source of electricity generation by 2030 and additional new plants will be required, even as the nation adds record clean energy installations to hit climate targets.
India, the world’s third-largest emitter, is seeking to meet surging electricity demand driven by rising per-capita energy consumption and a post-pandemic industrial rebound at the same time it takes action to decarbonize its power sector, according to the power ministry’s Central Electricity Authority.

“Availability of affordable and reliable electricity is a key factor in sustainable growth of the country,” Ghanshyam Prasad, the authority’s chairperson, said in a report.
Emissions from India’s power sector are forecast to rise about 11% on current levels by the end of the decade to 1,114 million tons of carbon dioxide, according to the authority. Globally, pollution linked to electricity generation may have peaked last year and in 2022 and will begin to fall this year,  climate think-tank Ember said last month.

Also Read

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

India's dependence on coal increases despite its green energy push

Trends show coal is here to stay despite India's renewable energy goals

2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels

Global renewables capacity set to double over next five years, says IEA

India logs 3,611 new Covid-19 case, active infections down to 33, 232

Bypolls to 2 Uttar Pradesh legislative council seats slated for May 29

Unlikely weather in the north hits AC, ice cream, soft drink business

Top headlines: Double digit growth for Apple India, new PMLA rules & more

Explained: How do India's different states choose their state animals?

Topics :Coal renewable energyCoal power projects

First Published: May 05 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story