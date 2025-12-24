Dense fog and cold wave warnings
- Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab till December 29
- Uttarakhand till December 28
- Madhya Pradesh till December 25
- Isolated pockets of the Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha till December 28
- Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Jharkhand till December 25
- Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh till December 24
- Northeast India till December 26
- Bihar during December 26–28
Weather forecast for December 24
Rainfall and snowfall forecast
- Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during December 27–29
- Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on December 28 and 29
- Isolated thunderstorms with lightning are also likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 27 and 28
Minimum temperature outlook
Impact expected due to dense and very dense fog
- Transport and aviation: Fog may affect some airports, highways and railway routes in the affected regions. Without adequate precautionary measures, fog could lead to road traffic collisions
- Power sector: Very dense fog may cause tripping of power lines in affected areas.
- Human health: Prolonged exposure to fog may lead to lung-related health issues, particularly for people with asthma and bronchitis, and may also cause eye irritation.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app