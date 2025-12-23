Home / India News / Nearly 9.5 million voters missing from draft rolls in three states, one UT

Nearly 9.5 million voters missing from draft rolls in three states, one UT

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 64,000 of 310,000 electors did not figure in the draft rolls

bihar election, bihar polls, voters
The final rolls will be issued on February 14 next year. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:01 PM IST
Nearly 9.5 million electors in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and Andaman and Nicobar did not find their names in the draft electoral rolls published Tuesday. 
In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 64,000 of 310,000 electors did not figure in the draft rolls. In Kerala, names of 2.4 million of the over 27.8 million electors were removed from the draft. Of the deleted names, 6,49,885 pertain to deceased persons, 645,548 voters were found to be untraceable, and 8,16,221 voters were identified as having permanently shifted from registered addresses. Also, 136,029 duplicate voters and 160,830 voters falling under other categories were identified. 
In Chhattisgarh, of 21.2 million electors, names of as many as 2.73 million were removed. In Madhya Pradesh, out of 57.4 million, 4.27 million electors were removed from draft rolls. 
The final rolls will be issued on February 14 next year. Those removed from draft rolls can apply for inclusion and elector registration officers will take a decision. PTI
 

Topics :Electoral reformsECI

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

