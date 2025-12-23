Nearly 9.5 million voters missing from draft rolls in three states, one UT

Nearly 9.5 million electors in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and Andaman and Nicobar did not find their names in the draft electoral rolls published Tuesday.

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 64,000 of 310,000 electors did not figure in the draft rolls. In Kerala, names of 2.4 million of the over 27.8 million electors were removed from the draft. Of the deleted names, 6,49,885 pertain to deceased persons, 645,548 voters were found to be untraceable, and 8,16,221 voters were identified as having permanently shifted from registered addresses. Also, 136,029 duplicate voters and 160,830 voters falling under other categories were identified.

In Chhattisgarh, of 21.2 million electors, names of as many as 2.73 million were removed. In Madhya Pradesh, out of 57.4 million, 4.27 million electors were removed from draft rolls.