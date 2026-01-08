Cold wave in India, hills see sub-zero temperatures; rain alert in South

Large parts of north and central India remain under the grip of severe winter conditions with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting continuing cold wave conditions from January 8 and through much of the week. A cold wave is expected in some areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, with chilly mornings and below-normal daytime highs persisting until at least January 9 and beyond in some regions.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), Delhi has already recorded its first cold day of the season, with minimum temperatures hovering around 5 to 7 degrees Celsius and daytime highs substantially below normal for this time of year. Dense fog has compounded the winter chill, reducing visibility during early morning hours and posing risks for commuters on roads and at airports.

Meanwhile, neighbouring states are also seeing harsh conditions. Rajasthan’s Dungarpur recorded a minimum of just 3 degrees Celsius, with dense fog disrupting road and rail travel and causing the cancellation of flights. According to IMD bulletins, dense to very dense fog is very likely to persist over north-west, central and east India from January 8 to 10 and could continue in isolated pockets up to mid-January. This is expected to severely affect visibility on major highways and at transport hubs. Cold wave intensifies in hills Not only the plains, but hill states and eastern regions are also feeling the chill. Himachal Pradesh has reported sub-zero temperatures at several stations, and dense fog is shrouding many valleys through early January, although clear skies may prevail at times. Kukumseri in Himachal Pradesh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 9.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir saw temperatures drop to minus 8.8 degrees Celsius.

Central India is also experiencing the cold, with cities such as Nagpur and Gondia recording winter lows as cold air remains entrenched over the region. Heavy rain alert for coastal Tamil Nadu In sharp contrast to the freezing north, the southern peninsula is bracing for significant wet weather. The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings from January 8 onwards for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, driven by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. Coastal districts around Chennai and adjoining areas could see rainfall intensify between January 9 and 11, with thunderstorms and strong winds accompanying the precipitation. Fishermen are being advised not to venture into the sea due to hazardous conditions in the Bay of Bengal and Gulf of Mannar.

Travel disruptions due to dense fog The contrasting weather, severe cold and dense fog in the north, and intense rain with squally winds in the south, is likely to disrupt travel and daily life. At Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, low visibility due to dense fog earlier forced authorities to issue advisories for passengers and affected flight operations. In an official post on X, Delhi Airport said normal operations had resumed on all runways after visibility improved to 2,000 metres. However, travellers have been advised to check flight status regularly and allow extra time. IndiGo issued an advisory saying low visibility due to fog over Varanasi may affect flight schedules. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status via the airline’s website or app, as teams continue to monitor conditions and assist travellers.