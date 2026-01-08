Anil Agarwal grieves son Agnivesh's death, calls it his darkest day
Agnivesh, who was on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), was recovering from an undisclosed illness at the time of his death
Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of mining billionaire Anil Agarwal, passed away in the US. He was 49.
Agnivesh, who was on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), was recovering from an undisclosed illness at the time of his death.
Anil Agarwal has two children: his late son, Agnivesh, and a daughter, Priya, who is on the board of Vedanta and chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited.
