Anil Agarwal grieves son Agnivesh's death, calls it his darkest day

Agnivesh, who was on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), was recovering from an undisclosed illness at the time of his death

Anil Agarwal with his son Agnivesh Agarwal
Anil Agarwal with his son Agnivesh Agarwal (Image: X/@AnilAgarwal_Ved)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 12:50 AM IST
Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of mining billionaire Anil Agarwal, passed away in the US. He was 49.

Agnivesh, who was on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), was recovering from an undisclosed illness at the time of his death.

Anil Agarwal has two children: his late son, Agnivesh, and a daughter, Priya, who is on the board of Vedanta and chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited. 

 

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 12:19 AM IST

