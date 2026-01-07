Home / India News / India's Reform Express gaining momentum: PM Modi on GDP growth data

"India's Reform Express continues to gain momentum. This is powered by the NDA Government's comprehensive investment push and demand-led policies," Modi said in a post on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 10:41 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India's "Reform Express" is gaining momentum, powered by the NDA government's investment policies as the economy is projected to grow at 7.4 per cent in the fiscal year 2026.

"India's Reform Express continues to gain momentum. This is powered by the NDA Government's comprehensive investment push and demand-led policies," Modi said in a post on X.

The First Advance Estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Wednesday put the GDP growth rate in 2025-26 (April 2025 to March 2026) at better than the 7.3 per cent forecast of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government's initial projection of 6.3 to 6.8 per cent.

"Be it infrastructure, manufacturing incentives, digital public goods or 'Ease of Doing Business', we are working to realise our dream of a prosperous India," the prime minister said.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 10:41 PM IST

