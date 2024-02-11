Home / India News / Cold weather continues to grip Delhi, several flights delayed due to fog

Cold weather continues to grip Delhi, several flights delayed due to fog

According to the data shared by the IMD, the minimum temperature in the city can go to 7 degrees and the maximum temperature would reach 25 degrees Celsius

According to the weather agency, the maximum temperature in the city would reach around 25 degrees Celsius over the next two days | File image | (PTI Photo/Sachin Saini)
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 10:11 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in the national capital on Sunday morning. People at different places around the city huddled around bonfires to keep themselves warm.

According to the data shared by the IMD, the minimum temperature in the city can go to 7 degrees and the maximum temperature would reach 25 degrees Celsius.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Owing to visibility woes, several flights were reportedly delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

In view of the same, Delhi Airport has issued an advisory informing flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected.

According to the weather agency, the maximum temperature in the city would reach around 25 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

The Met Department has also predicted light rainfall over Central India from February 10-12 and East India from February 12-14.

Last week, severe cold and dense fog persisted in North India, including Delhi, causing travel disruptions to and from Delhi and inconveniencing passengers.

Earlier, cold weather and dense fog prevailed in Delhi and several places in Uttar Pradesh, delaying flights, trains, and other modes of transportation.

Also Read

Delhi airport chaos highlights: Thick fog delays 30 flights, 17 cancelled

G20: DMRC urges commuters to use Magenta line to reach Airport Terminal 1

Delhi Airport chaos continues as dense fog delays 30 flights, cancels 17

Dense fog in Delhi: 10 flights diverted, 20 cancelled, 400+ delayed

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather forecast today

LIVE: UP MLAs, CM Adityanath to visit Ram Temple for 'darshan' today

Haldwani violence: Govt writes to MHA, seeks additional paramilitary forces

Rajasthan govt working on 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption: CM

Locals complain of 'gas leak', eye irritation in parts of north, east Delhi

PM Modi to speak at gathering of tribal communities in MP's Jhabua

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi winterDelhiIMDflight delayfog delays flights

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story