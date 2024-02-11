Home / India News / Rajasthan govt working on 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption: CM

Rajasthan govt working on 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption: CM

In the meeting, Sharma said all officers and employees should ensure that they fulfil their responsibilities so that public reposes confidence in the government

"Officials should fix the time of public hearing in their office and display it clearly on the wall of the office," he said | Photo: X @BhajanlalBjp
Press Trust of India Jaipur

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 6:44 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said negligence and corruption in works related to public interest will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Sharma was addressing the review meeting of high officials of Pali division at the Satellite Tribal Center located on Abu Road in Sirohi district.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He said the government is working on the policy of 'zero tolerance' against corruption.

In the meeting, Sharma said all officers and employees should ensure that they fulfil their responsibilities so that public reposes confidence in the government.

"The chief minister said the state government will encourage officers and employees who perform their duties sincerely and action will be taken against those who are negligent in their work," a release said.

He instructed the officers to ensure regular public hearing, prompt disposal of complaints, monitoring them and taking feedback.

The chief minister reviewed the status of electricity and drinking water supply, medical facilities, progress of Jal Jeevan Mission, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, law and order and other issues.

Sharma said all district-level officers should hold public hearings for at least one hour regularly, so that the complainants do not have to come to the capital with their problems.

"Officials should fix the time of public hearing in their office and display it clearly on the wall of the office," he said.

Also Read

Bhajanlal Sharma named Rajasthan CM; Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa Dy CMs

Newly-formed Rajasthan govt transfers 72 IAS officers, 121 RAS officers

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

Judiciary pillar of democracy, should have spirit of service: CM Bhajanlal

CM Bhajanlal Sharma announces increase in pension, bonus to farmers

Locals complain of 'gas leak', eye irritation in parts of north, east Delhi

PM Modi to speak at gathering of tribal communities in MP's Jhabua

Artist A Ramachandran dies at his residence from prolonged illness at 89

Ram temple symbol of peace, unity and harmony: Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha

Most escalators in Connaught Place found non-functional: NDMC vice chairman

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajasthan governmentrajasthanRajasthan AssemblyBhajanlal Sharma

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story