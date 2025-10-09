Coldrif cough syrup case: Sresan Pharma owner arrested in Chennai

Ranganathan will be presented before a Chennai court today and will be brought to Chhindwara after securing transit remand, the report said.

A seven-member police team from Madhya Pradesh reached Chennai early in the morning and took the 73-year-old businessman into custody. Officials confirmed that a criminal case had already been registered against Sresan Pharma after laboratory tests linked the toxic batch of cough syrup to the fatalities reported across multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Police had earlier announced a ₹20,000 reward for information on Ranganathan’s whereabouts.

Ranganathan, a graduate of Madras Medical College, has been in the pharmaceutical business for over four decades. He first gained prominence with Pronit, a nutritional tonic that became popular in Chennai.

Coldrif syrup stocks seized after CM’s orders

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting in Bhopal on Monday to review the Chhindwara tragedy and ordered the suspension of two drug inspectors.