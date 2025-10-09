Coldrif cough syrup case: Sresan Pharma owner arrested in Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:47 AM IST
The Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday arrested G Ranganathan, owner of Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals, in connection with the deaths of at least 21 children allegedly caused by the company’s Coldrif cough syrup, according to a report by news agency ANI.
Ranganathan will be presented before a Chennai court today and will be brought to Chhindwara after securing transit remand, the report said.
A seven-member police team from Madhya Pradesh reached Chennai early in the morning and took the 73-year-old businessman into custody. Officials confirmed that a criminal case had already been registered against Sresan Pharma after laboratory tests linked the toxic batch of cough syrup to the fatalities reported across multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh.
Police had earlier announced a ₹20,000 reward for information on Ranganathan’s whereabouts.
Ranganathan, a graduate of Madras Medical College, has been in the pharmaceutical business for over four decades. He first gained prominence with Pronit, a nutritional tonic that became popular in Chennai.
Coldrif syrup stocks seized after CM’s orders
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting in Bhopal on Monday to review the Chhindwara tragedy and ordered the suspension of two drug inspectors.
He also directed authorities to ban the sale of Coldrif syrup and seize all existing stock. A door-to-door recovery campaign was launched across Chhindwara and nearby districts to collect the cough syrup from households that had purchased or consumed it. ALSO READ | A deadly dose of neglect: Bitter truth behind cough syrup scare
Other states issue alerts
The incident has triggered nationwide concern, with several states issuing precautionary measures.
The Maharashtra FDA issued an urgent alert instructing all retailers, distributors, and the public to stop the sale, distribution, and use of Coldrif syrup immediately. Citizens were asked to contact local Drugs Control offices if they possessed the medicine.