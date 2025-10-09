Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 07:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Chhindwara chemists announce strike after shops sealed over cough syrup

Chhindwara chemists announce strike after shops sealed over cough syrup

Santosh Chore, President of the Chemist Association, expressed strong disagreement with the administration's decision to seal chemist shops

cough syrup

Of the 20 deaths, 17 were reported from Chhindwara district, two from Betul district, and one from Pandhurna. (Photo: AdobeStock)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chhindwara Chemist Association has announced an indefinite strike from midnight in protest against the action taken on Wednesday against several medical stores in the district.

Santosh Chore, President of the Chemist Association, expressed strong disagreement with the administration's decision to seal chemist shops, saying that responsibility should instead be fixed on the medicine manufacturers and the laboratories that approved the drugs.

"We are going on strike starting midnight in protest after five chemist shops, which have been sealed and served a showcause notice. We are not objecting to the investigation, and samples should be collected. However, we do not agree with the sealing of chemist shops. Action should be taken against the medicine producers and labs that pass them," Chore told ANI.

 

He also demanded the release of five chemist shop owners and a revision of the investigation procedures.

"Today samples are being taken from our shops, we are not able to do our business and nor we are able to clean our shops for Diwali, our chemist shops are living under fear. We want the authorities to release five chemist owners and demand a change in investigation standards," Chore said.

Also Read

cough syrup

20 children from MP died so far due to contaminated cough syrup: Dy CM

cough syrup

Cough syrup deaths: toll in MP's Chhindwara rises to 16 as 2 more kids die

direct tax rupees fund

Centre okay ₹707 cr for Assam, Gujarat floods; ₹904 cr for fire services

India cough syrup, new drug policy

Industry chemical DEG found above limit in Coldrif cough syrup: Report

India cough syrup, new drug policy

Punjab govt bans sale of Coldrif syrup after death of 14 children in MP

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Wednesday that 20 children had died so far in the state due to the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup, while five others were undergoing treatment.

Of the 20 deaths, 17 were reported from Chhindwara district, two from Betul district, and one from Pandhurna.

"Twenty children have lost their lives in the unfortunate incident from Chhindwara, Betul and Pandhurna districts. The state government is quite strict. The police teams from Chhindwara have reached Chennai and Kanchipuram to arrest the owner of Coldrif manufacturing company, and strict action is being taken into the matter," Shukla told reporters.

He added that all possible efforts were being made to save the children under treatment.

"I met five children who are undergoing treatment in Nagpur, two at Government Medical college, two at AIIMS and one in a private hospital and their families. The management and doctors are making all efforts to save the lives of children undergoing treatment," Shukla added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state government would bear the entire cost of treatment for children being treated in Nagpur for kidney infections caused by the cough syrup. A joint team of executive magistrates and doctors has also been deployed in Nagpur for continuous health monitoring.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed that the state government would bear the entire cost of treatment for nine children suffering from kidney infections caused by cough syrup, who are being treated in various hospitals in Nagpur. A joint team of executive magistrates and doctors has been deployed in Nagpur to ensure proper medical arrangements and continuous monitoring of the affected children," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

WHO, World Health Organisation, Bird flu

WHO flags gap in India's cough syrup testing following children's death

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

Delhi Police to soon launch MCOCA unit to tackle organised crime, gangsters

hospitals, take two, Drug

DCGI urges state drug controllers to test pharma batches before release

accident

Two scooters explode in Kanpur market, six injured, probe underway

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani describes Navi Mumbai airport as lotus, gateway to India's future

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Cough syrup Strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon