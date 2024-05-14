Home / India News / Collapsed Mumbai hoarding's owner fined 21 times earlier for billboards

Ego Media owner, Bhavesh Bhinde, was booked by the Mumbai police on Monday after an illegal hoarding collapsed during a storm, resulting in the death of at least 14 people

Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. At least 14 persons were killed and 76 others injured on Monday night when a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell (Photo:PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:29 PM IST
Bhavesh Bhinde, who owns the illegal hoarding that fell and killed 14 people in Mumbai, has been fined 21 times in the past for putting up unauthorised billboards, the ‘Indian Express’ reported on Tuesday.

The hoarding fell on a petrol pump at Cheddanagar Junction in Ghatkopar in a dust storm, injuring about 75 people. As many as 32 have been discharged from hospitals. A rescue operation to save those still trapped at the accident site is underway.

Bhinde had contested 2009 Assembly elections

Bhinde, the owner of Ego Media, was booked by the Mumbai police for installing the illegal 120-feet tall hoarding. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allows a maximum hoarding size of 40 x 40 square feet.

According to the newspaper’s report, Ego Media had the contract for the hoarding on a 10-year lease. Bhinde, 51, who also contested the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, had then declared 21 instances of being fined by the authorities for putting up banners without permission.

An accused in a rape case

He is also an accused in a rape case, registered in January, for which he was eventually granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court. The report also said that Bhinde has faced at least two offenses related to the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act that usually pertain to cheque bouncing.

Bhinde and others were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 337 (causing hurt to another person by acting rashly or negligently) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official said.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured strict action and paid a visit to the incident spot late Monday. He also ordered a structural audit of all hoardings in the city.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

