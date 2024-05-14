Enforcement Directorate to name AAP as accused in liquor policy 'scam' case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has informed the Delhi High Court of its intention to designate the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, as an accused in the ongoing liquor policy 'scam' case. This revelation was made during proceedings related to a bail plea by AAP leader Manish Sisodia concerning the excise policy case

"AAP is going to be made a co-accused in the next prosecution complaint (charge sheet) to be filed in the case," the ED counsel told Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who is presiding over proceedings regarding Sisodia's bail plea.

According to the ED's lawyer, there are concerted efforts by the accused to prolong the process of framing charges in the case.

Sisodia's legal team argued for bail, highlighting that the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continue to make arrests in the ongoing money laundering and corruption investigation, suggesting that the trial is far from reaching a conclusion.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi deferred the hearing on the consideration of the sixth supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED regarding the Delhi liquor excise policy to May 20.

Additionally, the court extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K. Kavitha until the same date.

Manish Sisodia, former deputy to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been in jail since February of last year, with his bail requests being denied by multiple courts.

The ED has levelled accusations against several AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging their involvement in accepting kickbacks to formulate a liquor policy favouring the interests of the 'South Group', an alleged coalition of liquor businessmen and politicians. The agency further claimed that a portion of the illicit proceeds was used by the Aam Aadmi Party to finance its campaign for the 2022 Goa assembly elections.

In March, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's chief, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1, citing the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. However, the court imposed restrictions, barring Kejriwal from undertaking administrative duties as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

(With agency inputs)