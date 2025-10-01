Commercial LPG cylinders get costlier from today: Check new prices here

Commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders are set to get costlier from today. Oil marketing companies have increased the price of the 19 kg commercial cylinder by up to ₹15. The move will likely affect restaurants, food joints and catering services ahead of the festival season.

New LPG cylinder rates from October 1

According to the new prices, in Delhi, the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1,595.50, up from ₹1,580 earlier, marking a hike of ₹15.50. In Kolkata, the cylinder will be available at ₹1,700, compared to ₹1,684 in September, at an increase of ₹16. In Mumbai, it will cost ₹1,547, up from the earlier price of ₹1,531.50. Whereas in Chennai, the cylinder is priced at ₹1,754, compared to ₹1,738 in September, also reflecting a hike of ₹16.