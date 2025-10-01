Home / India News / Commercial LPG cylinders get costlier from today: Check new prices here

Oil marketing companies have increased the price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by up to ₹15 starting October 1

According to the new prices, in Delhi, the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1,595.50, up from ₹1,580 earlier, marking a hike of ₹15.50.
Commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders are set to get costlier from today. Oil marketing companies have increased the price of the 19 kg commercial cylinder by up to ₹15. The move will likely affect restaurants, food joints and catering services ahead of the festival season.

New LPG cylinder rates from October 1

According to the new prices, in Delhi, the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1,595.50, up from ₹1,580 earlier, marking a hike of ₹15.50. In Kolkata, the cylinder will be available at ₹1,700, compared to ₹1,684 in September, at an increase of ₹16. In Mumbai, it will cost ₹1,547, up from the earlier price of ₹1,531.50. Whereas in Chennai, the cylinder is priced at ₹1,754, compared to ₹1,738 in September, also reflecting a hike of ₹16.

Prices of Indane in Metros (₹/19 kg cylinder)

Metros Prices (in ₹)
Delhi 1,595
Kolkata 1,700
Mumbai 1,547
Chennai 1,754

No change in domestic LPG cylinder prices

However, there has been no change in the price of the 14 kg domestic LPG cylinder that is mostly used in households. In most cities across the country, the price of cooking gas remains in the range of ₹850 to ₹960. Currently, the domestic LPG cylinder is priced at ₹853 in Delhi and ₹852 in Mumbai.

Here are the rates of 14 kg LPG cylinders in some major cities:

Non-Subsidised Prices of Indane in Metros(₹/14.2 kg cylinder) 

Metros Prices (in ₹)
Delhi 853
Kolkata 879
Mumbai 852
Chennai 868
 
 
 
 

