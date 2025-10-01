R Govindarajan, ex-RAW officer and father of Raghuram Rajan, dies at 94

Raghavachari Govindarajan, the father of former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan, died in Chennai on Tuesday, September 30. He was 94.

A member of the 1953 Indian Police Service (IPS) batch, Govindarajan began his career with the Intelligence Bureau and was later deputed to the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), reported Mint. As part of RAW’s founding team, he became a trusted aide of its first chief, RN Kao, and played a crucial role in shaping India’s external intelligence apparatus.

Govindarajan is survived by his wife, Mythili, and four children. His younger son, Mukund Rajan, has held the position of brand custodian and chief ethics officer at Tata Sons. His elder son, Srinivas, holds a PhD and works in renewable energy in the United States. Srinivas’ twin sister, Jayashree, is married to retired IAS officer R Sridharan, who later became chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).