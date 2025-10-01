Home / India News / R Govindarajan, ex-RAW officer and father of Raghuram Rajan, dies at 94

R Govindarajan, ex-RAW officer and father of Raghuram Rajan, dies at 94

Over a career spanning 36 years, Govindarajan climbed the ranks to become chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee before retiring

Raghavachari Govindarajan
Raghavachari Govindarajan passed away in Chennai.
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Raghavachari Govindarajan, the father of former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan, died in Chennai on Tuesday, September 30. He was 94. 
 
A member of the 1953 Indian Police Service (IPS) batch, Govindarajan began his career with the Intelligence Bureau and was later deputed to the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), reported Mint. As part of RAW’s founding team, he became a trusted aide of its first chief, RN Kao, and played a crucial role in shaping India’s external intelligence apparatus.
 
Govindarajan is survived by his wife, Mythili, and four children. His younger son, Mukund Rajan, has held the position of brand custodian and chief ethics officer at Tata Sons. His elder son, Srinivas, holds a PhD and works in renewable energy in the United States. Srinivas’ twin sister, Jayashree, is married to retired IAS officer R Sridharan, who later became chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).
 

Career and achievements

 
Over a career spanning 36 years, Govindarajan climbed the ranks to become Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee before retiring. Following his retirement, he settled in Chennai. His contributions to India’s national security remain widely recognised within intelligence circles.
 

Enduring legacy

 
Mukund Rajan and his wife Soumya Rajan have established the Radhakrishnan-Govindarajan Rhodes Scholarship in his name. This scholarship recognises the contributions of both Govindarajan and Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The first recipient of the scholarship is expected to join Oxford University next year.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

