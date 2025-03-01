Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 6; domestic rates unchanged

Oil marketing companies have implemented a price increase of Rs 6 for commercial LPG cylinders across India, effective Saturday, March 1. Following this revision, the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen from Rs 1,797 to Rs 1,803. However, prices for 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders have remained unchanged since August 2024.
Smallest March 1 price hike in five years
The Rs 6 hike is the lowest recorded on March 1 in the past five years. In comparison, March 2023 saw a sharp increase of Rs 352 per cylinder. Although a minor reduction of Rs 7 was announced on Budget Day for the 19-kg commercial cylinder, the latest adjustment offsets that benefit.
Updated commercial LPG prices across major cities
According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data, the revised rates for 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders in key cities are: