Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 6; domestic rates unchanged

Oil marketing companies have implemented a price increase of Rs 6 for commercial LPG cylinders across India, effective Saturday, March 1. Following this revision, the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen from Rs 1,797 to Rs 1,803. However, prices for 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders have remained unchanged since August 2024.

Smallest March 1 price hike in five years

The Rs 6 hike is the lowest recorded on March 1 in the past five years. In comparison, March 2023 saw a sharp increase of Rs 352 per cylinder. Although a minor reduction of Rs 7 was announced on Budget Day for the 19-kg commercial cylinder, the latest adjustment offsets that benefit.

Updated commercial LPG prices across major cities

According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data, the revised rates for 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders in key cities are:

-Delhi – Rs 1,803 (previously Rs 1,797)

-Kolkata – Rs 1,913 (previously Rs 1,907)

-Mumbai – Rs 1,755.50 (previously Rs 1,749.50)

-Chennai – Rs 1,965.50 (previously Rs 1,959.50)

No change in domestic LPG cylinder prices

While commercial LPG rates have been revised, domestic cylinder prices remain unchanged. As of March 1, 2025, the cost of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders in major cities is:

-Delhi – Rs 803

-Kolkata – Rs 829

-Mumbai – Rs 802.50

-Chennai – Rs 818.50

-Lucknow – Rs 840.50