Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi sees relief from heat after rainfall, IMD forecasts clear skies

Delhi sees relief from heat after rainfall, IMD forecasts clear skies

Delhi recorded its hottest February night in 74 years, with temperatures settling at 19.5 degrees Celsius on February 27

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
Delhi's air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category for the third consecutive day after Thursday’s rainfall
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After a day of heavy rain, Delhi residents woke up to clearer skies on Saturday and a relief from the recent rise in temperatures. February has been unusually warm, with the average maximum temperature reaching 26.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 11.6 degrees Celsius - the highest February minimum in six years.  The city also recorded its hottest February night in 74 years, with temperatures settling at 19.5 degrees Celsius on February 27.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s maximum temperature on Friday was 27 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average, while the minimum stood at 18.4 degrees Celsius - the second highest this month. The IMD forecasts a misty morning followed by clear and warm weather later in the day, with a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius expected in the coming days. The current relative humidity is 36 per cent, with winds blowing at 36 kmph.

IMD weather forecast

An active western disturbance over northern Pakistan triggered rain across Delhi and northern India on Friday. Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms were also observed in Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has predicted further snow, rainfall, and thunderstorms across Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Additionally, northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are expected to experience significant rainfall between February 17 and 23.

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category for the third consecutive day after Thursday’s rainfall. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 130 at 8 am today, indicating an improvement from previous days.

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Sunday, Delhi is expected to experience warm weather, with clear skies throughout the day. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 27 degrees Celsius. This shift is expected to provide relief from the recent temperature surge while keeping conditions pleasant.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fire tenders to deliver Sangam water across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh

LIVE News: Trump, Zelenskyy fail to reach critical minerals deal after White House shouting match

Avalanche buries BRO camp in Uttarakhand: 33 workers rescued, 22 trapped

India's cancer mortality ratio highest among top 10 cancer-affected nations

India's first three transgender clinics close after USAID funding freeze

Topics :Delhi weatherRainfallIndia Meteorological Departmentweather forecastsIMD weather forecast

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story