Delhi sees relief from heat after rainfall, IMD forecasts clear skies

After a day of heavy rain, Delhi residents woke up to clearer skies on Saturday and a relief from the recent rise in temperatures. February has been unusually warm, with the average maximum temperature reaching 26.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 11.6 degrees Celsius - the highest February minimum in six years. The city also recorded its hottest February night in 74 years, with temperatures settling at 19.5 degrees Celsius on February 27.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s maximum temperature on Friday was 27 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average, while the minimum stood at 18.4 degrees Celsius - the second highest this month. The IMD forecasts a misty morning followed by clear and warm weather later in the day, with a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius expected in the coming days. The current relative humidity is 36 per cent, with winds blowing at 36 kmph.

IMD weather forecast

An active western disturbance over northern Pakistan triggered rain across Delhi and northern India on Friday. Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms were also observed in Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has predicted further snow, rainfall, and thunderstorms across Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Additionally, northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are expected to experience significant rainfall between February 17 and 23.

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category for the third consecutive day after Thursday’s rainfall. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 130 at 8 am today, indicating an improvement from previous days.

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Sunday, Delhi is expected to experience warm weather, with clear skies throughout the day. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 27 degrees Celsius. This shift is expected to provide relief from the recent temperature surge while keeping conditions pleasant.