Committee formed to probe rape of 2 patients at Odisha's SCB College

Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said on Wednesday that a three-member committee has been formed to enquire into the alleged rape of two patients by a senior resident doctor at Cuttack's SCB Medical College and Hospital. "A senior resident doctor from the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack has been arrested on charges of raping two patients. A three-member Committee have been formed. They will inquire and give us a report. Then we will take action against him," Mahaling told ANI. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The arrested doctor has been identified as Dilbag Singh Thakur. He hails from Bhopal, in Madhya Pradesh. He was allegedly beaten up by relatives of the patients and subsequently admitted to the ICU of the hospital.

SCB Medical College and Hospital caters to coastal Odisha and nearby states like West Bengal. It was established in 1944 as Orissa Medical College, and subsequently renamed SCB Medical College and Hospital in 1951.

Reacting to rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the minister said, "It is very sensitive. Union Health Minister JP Nadda has given the statement. A CBI inquiry is going on. We should alert all the hospitals."

Nadda slammed the Trinamool government in West Bengal over the incident. He said that it was worrying that atrocities against women are increasing daily in the state, despite having a woman Chief Minister.

Nadda welcomed the Calcutta High Court's decision to order a CBI investigation into the case, stating, "The incident involving a young PG student in West Bengal is deeply distressing and has shocked the nation. I condemn it and express my profound sorrow that such an inhumane act has occurred. The way the incident was handled and the government's attempts to hide it are inexcusable. Bengal has become a state where there is no law and order; lawlessness is rampant. The sad reality is that atrocities against women are increasing daily, despite having a female Chief Minister. This is even more worrying."

The Union Health Minister also condemned the West Bengal government for allegedly trying to suppress the case. He added, "I welcome the High Court's decision for a CBI inquiry and am confident it will reveal the truth. Many delegations from the Doctors' Association have met with us in the last two days, and I have assured them that the Central Government will take action against those involved. We are committed to addressing this issue and will take all necessary steps.