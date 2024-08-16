Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Communal tensions erupt in Udaipur over stabbing in school; cars burnt

Communal tensions erupt in Udaipur over stabbing in school; cars burnt

Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were imposed in the Rajasthan city

Akola clashes, communal violence, stone pelting
Police said a mob pelted stones and set three or four cars on fire. | Representative Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A mob set fire to cars and pelted stones amid communal tension in Udaipur after a class 10 student stabbed another boy at a government school on Friday.

Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were imposed in the Rajasthan city.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It was not immediately known what led to the stabbing at the government school.

Members of some Hindu outfits gathered at Madhuban in the city to protest over the stabbing, police said, adding the victim has been admitted in the ICU of the district hospital.

Police said a mob pelted stones and set three or four cars on fire.

"Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The accused has been detained," SP Yogesh Goyal said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kanwar Yatra row: SC extends stay on UP govt order, says can't force anyone

LS polls: Congress accuses PM of attempting to create communal polarisation

Peace gradually returning to state, efforts are being taken: Manipur CM

Court dismisses bail plea of accused charged under UAPA In 2020 Delhi riots

Promoters of Electronics Mart India divest 7.8% stake for Rs 689 cr

Topics :Communal clashescommunal violenceUdaipur Communalism in India

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story