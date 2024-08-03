Compassion, solidarity are strengths that Wayanad needs righ now: Rahul

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday thanked the people and government of Karnataka for their support during difficult times in Wayanad and said their commitment to building 100 houses for the victims of landslides is a significant step towards rehabilitation efforts. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Saturday that his government will build 100 houses for victims of the landslide-hit district in Kerala. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Taking to X, Siddaramaiah said in light of the tragic landslides in Wayanad, Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala. "I have assured CM Shri @pinarayivijayan of our support and announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for the victims. Together, we will rebuild and restore hope," he said.

Sharing Siddaramaiah's post on X, Gandhi said, "I am deeply grateful to the people and the government of Karnataka for their generous support during these difficult times in Wayanad."



"Your commitment to building 100 houses for the victims of the tragic landslide is a significant step towards rehabilitation efforts," the former Congress president said.

The compassion and solidarity of Indians are the strengths that Wayanad needs right now, he added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also thanked Siddaramaiah and the people of Karnataka for "this gesture of compassion and humanity".

In another post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "I extend my sincere gratitude to the Kalpetta Range Forest Officers who risked their lives traversing through difficult terrain amidst heavy downpour, undertaking a tireless 8-hour operation to successfully rescue a family in distress."



"I also wholeheartedly thank the Army personnel, NDRF, SDRF, district administration in Wayanad, panchayat members, workers across party lines, and every generous volunteer who have been continuously helping in rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts," he said.

"In these tough times, your selfless service, commitment, and unity will help us overcome this crisis and emerge stronger," the member of Parliament from Rae Bareli, who earlier represented Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, said.

Rescue teams in Wayanad stepped up search operations on Saturday, deploying advanced radars, drones and heavy machinery to locate survivors or remains, as the death toll from the catastrophic landslides climbed to 219, with the Kerala government announcing plans to establish a new township to rehabilitate displaced victims.

The fifth day of the rescue operations in the disaster-struck areas saw the deployment of close to 1,300 personnel from various forces, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), K-9 Dog Squad, Army, Special Operations Group, Madras Engineering Group, police, fire force, forest department, Navy and Coast Guard.