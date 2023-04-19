Confident that Army can deal with any contingency along LAC: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asked the top commanders of the Indian Army to maintain a strong vigil along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as the situation in the northern sector remained "tense" due to the deployment of Chinese PLA troops.

In his address at the Army Commanders' Conference, Singh, referring to the eastern Ladakh border standoff, expressed full confidence in the Army to deal with any contingency while noting that ongoing talks for a peaceful resolution of the row will continue and that disengagement and de-escalation were the best way forward.

Singh said a "whole of the government" approach is being followed to ensure the availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to the troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend the country's territorial integrity, according to the defence ministry.

The Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

The defence minister reaffirmed the faith of the billion-plus citizens in the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country.

"The situation is tense due to the deployment of PLA troops in the northern sector. Our armed forces, especially the Indian Army, will have to continuously keep their vigilance in order to maintain the security of the LAC," he said, according to sources.

The defence minister said the security of the country is the "topmost priority" for the government.

In a statement, the ministry said Singh complimented Border Roads Organisation while noting that its efforts have led to an incomparable improvement of road communication in the borders.

The five-day Army Commanders' Conference began on Monday. It is deliberating on India's national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan and ways to boost the combat capability of the force.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also addressed the commanders.

Talking about the global geo-political scenario, Singh said, "Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of the future conventional wars."



"Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that Armed Forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies," he said.

On the situation along the Western borders, he complimented the army's response to cross-border terrorism, adding the proxy war by the adversary continues.

"I compliment the excellent synergy between the Central Armed Police Forces/Police forces and the army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region and the same should continue, and for this, I again compliment the Indian Army," Singh said.

The defence minister commended the army for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which, he said, he has always been experiencing firsthand during his visits to forward areas.

"In the Northeastern states too, there has been a lot of improvement in the internal security scenario following operations carried out by the Indian Army," Singh said.

The defence minister said there is a need to ensure the use of real-time intelligence more effectively so that "we can be fully prepared to face any such future challenges."



He appreciated the army's efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries.

He also stressed that as users the armed forces must put their faith in the country's own industries and technologies.

The defence minister complimented the army in the execution of the 'Agniveer' scheme.

He also reviewed an equipment display focusing on niche technology, innovation, solutions for surveillance, artificial intelligence, training, robotics, virtual reality, operational logistics, etc.

The defence minister released the second edition of the Indian Army UN Journal titled 'Blue Helmet Odyssey--Changing Contours of Peacekeeping Operations in the 20th Century'.

In his address, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari talked about the IAF's new doctrine and the integration between the services.

The Chief of Naval Staff spoke about maritime security challenges and the increasing synergy amongst the three services.

In his remarks, Gen Pande emphasised on the changing character of warfare in the present geo-strategic scenario and highlighted the transformation of the Indian Army towards a future-ready force.

The Army Commanders' Conference is an apex-level biannual event that is held in April and October every year.

The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual-level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.