Conflict, when approached constructively, can be chance for growth: CJI

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said mediation and open communication offer a path to transform discord into dialogue, turning tension into collaboration and restoring harmony between parties.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day National Mediation Conference in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, he said the practice of mediation continued in different societies for ages and it got the recognition through the framing of The Mediation Act, 2023.

"I would like to say that it is not the mere existence of a quarrel or disagreement that disturbs our peace, but the refusal to listen, empathise, and make a genuine effort to resolve it. Conflict, when approached constructively, can become an opportunity for growth and understanding," he said.

Justice Gavai said the Act ensures justice that is participatory, equitable, and accessible, while also helping reduce the ever-growing pendency of cases before courts. Governor Haribabu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, Harish Kumar Tandon and Supreme Court judge, Justice Surya Kant, were among the dignitaries who were present at the function. Inaugurating the conference, Governor Kambhampati said mediation is not only about resolving disputes but also about building trust, preserving relationships, and creating social harmony. "Mediation is a timeless practice rooted in dialogue and consensus, bridging divides, healing relationships, and providing fair and lasting solutions," the governor said.