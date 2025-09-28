Home / India News / Chaitanyananda Saraswati accused of molesting 17 women held in Agra

Chaitanyananda Saraswati accused of molesting 17 women held in Agra

According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of the management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarters late at night

Chaitanyananda Saraswati
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati arrested in Agra. Image: X@ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 7:17 AM IST
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who allegedly sexually harassed 17 women students at a private institute here, was apprehended from Agra early Sunday, Delhi Police said.

A Delhi Police team traced Saraswati (62) to Agra based on a tip-off, officials said.

Earlier, police froze Rs 8 crore linked to Saraswati and parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits.

According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of the management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarters late at night and sent them inappropriate text messages at odd hours.

He allegedly kept track of the students' movements through his phone.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

