CM Stalin meets injured, pays tribute after 38 die at Karur stampede

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on late Saturday night visited the Government Medical College and Hospital and met those injured in Saturday's stampede at Karur that left 38 people dead at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

CM MK Stalin paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Karur stampede incident. He also meets the families of victims.

Following the incident, He landed in Trichy from Chennai and headed to Karuru by road.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims after 36 were killed in the incident.CM Stalin also announced aid of Rs 1 lakh each to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals.

The Chief Minister further announced the formation of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report to the government. ALSO READ: TVK chief Vijay's rally stampede kills 38: How the incident unfolded In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Terming the loss "irreparable," he assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to support the victims."On receiving the heartbreaking news that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Karur today (27.09.2025), I was deeply shocked and pained," read the statement.

"These priceless lives lost have shaken all our hearts. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have suffered this irreparable loss. I have directed that all those admitted to hospitals for treatment must receive the best possible medical care," it added. He further said that never has such a large number of people lost their lives in a program organised by a political party in the "history of our State" as 39 people died were killed at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. CM Stalin told reporters, "I am standing here with deep sorrow. I am unable to describe the horrific accident that took place in Karur. Yesterday, around 7:45 pm, while I was in Chennai speaking with officials, I received the news that such an incident had occurred. As soon as I received the information, I called former Minister Senthil Balaji, asked him to inquire, and instructed him to go to the hospital. When I heard the news about the death toll, I instructed the nearby ministers to go to Karur." He refrained from making any political statements and vowed that strict action would be taken once the "truth is revealed" behind the incident.

"The truth will come out through the inquiry commission. I do not wish to say anything with a political motive. Once the truth is revealed through the inquiry commission, strict action will definitely be taken" Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday expressed immense sorrow over the loss of lives in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. In a post shared on X, Tamil Nadu DyCM said, "The reports of lives lost due to being trapped in a crowd in Karur are causing immense sorrow. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident."