Home / India News / Cong cites OBC Mahasabha's 'notice to Nadda', says it showed mirror to BJP

Cong cites OBC Mahasabha's 'notice to Nadda', says it showed mirror to BJP

OBC Mahasabha has argued that Modi surname is nowhere registered as OBC and that they should not be dragged in the controversy

New Delhi
Cong cites OBC Mahasabha's 'notice to Nadda', says it showed mirror to BJP

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 7:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the BJP over an OBC mahasabha reportedly hitting out at the saffron party for "dragging" OBCs in the row over Rahul Gandhi's 2019 remarks, saying the ruling party has been shown the mirror.

Several BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda, have accused Gandhi of insulting Other Backward Classes (OBCs) with his remark for which he has been convicted by a Surat court.

Gandhi (52) was disqualified from the Lok Sabha last month after he was convicted by a court in Gujarat's Surat in a 2019 defamation case.

The court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in the case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

On Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tagged a media report which said that the national core committee of the OBC Mahasabha in Gwalior has issued a legal notice to BJP president JP Nadda in which it has been claimed that he "insulted" the OBC community on the issue of Rahul Gandhi and he should apologise.

The media report said that referring to a tweet of Nadda in which he had accused Gandhi of insulting OBCs with his 2019 remark, the OBC Mahasabha has argued that Modi surname is nowhere registered as OBC and that they should not be dragged in the controversy.

In a tweet in Hindi, Ramesh said, "The OBC Mahasabha has shown the mirror to BJP and JP Nadda and told them who insulted the OBC community and who should apologise."

"It is expected that BJP will apologize soon on the demand of OBC Mahasabha," he said.

Topics :CongressBJPPolitics

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

Also Read

Nadda to host OBC MPs for dinner, to disccuss reaching out to communities

J P Nadda to chair meeting of BJP's OBC MP today in national capital

BJP President Nadda to visit Odisha tomorrow, to address 2 public meetings

J P Nadda begins whirlwind tour of Himachal for pro-incumbency votes

BJP meeting likely next month in Delhi to endorse extension of Nadda's term

Goldman Sachs says 2,400 women entrepreneurs funded under its programme

Top headlines: Subpar global trade growth, Sebi crackdown on ads, and more

Rahul, Priyanka to address joint rally in Nagpur in Apr; date not finalised

PM's Panch Pran will make India a developed country by 2047: J-K L-G

India's northeastern region will be gateway to South East Asia: MoS Singh

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story