Cong is ready with plan to loot Karnataka if voted to power: BJP

The Congress is ready with a plan to loot Karnataka if voted to power and has a rate card for "transfer, posting and commission", the BJP said on Friday after the opposition party released "corruption rate card" posters to attack its rival in the poll-bound state.

Ahead of the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka, the Congress through the posters as well as advertisements also accused the BJP of having "sold governance" in the state during its tenure.

Hitting back, BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said, "The Congress in Karnataka has announced its rate list for transfer, posting and commission before the people. If voted to power, there is a complete plan (of the Congress) to loot but this will remain a dream for the party. People know everything."



"The BJP is going to form its 'double engine' government with full majority under the leadership of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji," he asserted in a tweet in Hindi.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Rajeev Chandrasekhar also took on the Congress and said the grand old party has a "long epic record of corruption" and it is "desperate" as its "Karnataka ATM dream" is vanishing.

"Today's Congress advertisement apart from reinforcing its politics of lies and attempt to defame the BJP, seems to have published their own corruption rate card since they know the subject in great detail from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and have leaders in Karnataka with record to back it," he said in a tweet.

The Congress is in power in Rajasthan as well as Chhattisgarh.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed the Congress over the "corruption rate card" posters issue and claimed that the opposition party is nervous because the people of Karnataka have decided to reject it.

"Despite all the fake promises and guarantees, the people of Karnataka have decided to reject the Congress. The corrupt are nervous and publishing rate card, which they had implemented, when in power. But Karnataka refuses to be Congress' ATM anymore...," he tweeted.

Taking a swipe at the Congress over its posters, BJP MP from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya said it has "honestly" proposed its "commission rate card" to the people of Karnataka.

The only thing it has missed is that people will have to pay "protection money" as well to save themselves from the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI), he said.

"Appreciation where it's due! Congress Party has honestly proposed its Commission Rate Card to the people of Karnataka. Only thing they have missed out is that you will have to pay protection money in addition to these commissions to save yourself from PFI," he tweeted.

The Congress on Friday released a set of posters listing out the "corruption rates" of BJP in Karnataka between 2019 and 2023, describing its regime in the state as "corrupt".

The Congress termed the BJP government a "trouble engine".and alleged that it "sold governance" during its term in the state.

Sharing one of the posters of the "corruption rate list", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the people of Karnataka will give the BJP only 40 seats as the party seems to be in love with the number.