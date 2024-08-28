Cong leader Abhishek Singhvi elected unopposed to RS from Telangana

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana in a bypoll. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice President G Niranjan received the certificate of election on behalf of Singhvi from the returning officer here.

An independent candidate had filed nomination for the bypoll, but it was rejected during scrutiny.

Singhvi was the sole candidate in the fray and he was announced as elected on Tuesday, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

Singhvi had filed his nomination here on August 19.

The senior lawyer had said it is an honour for him to have been nominated as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana.