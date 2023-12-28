Home / India News / Cong leaders Kharge, Rahul Gandhi condole death of DMDK founder Vijayakanth

Cong leaders Kharge, Rahul Gandhi condole death of DMDK founder Vijayakanth

Vijayakanth, also a popular yesteryear Tamil actor, passed away in Chennai on Thursday following illness

Late DMDK Chief Vijayakanth. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Dec 28 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the death of DMDK founder and president Captain Vijayakanth.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing away of DMDK founder and president, Captain Vijayakanth. A prolific actor and a leader who was staunchly admired by the people, his contribution to the social and political empowerment of Tamil Nadu shall always be remembered," Kharge said in a post on X.

"Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, admirers and followers," he said.

Rahul Gandhi is a post on X said he is "deeply saddened" by the demise of the DMDK founder. "His contributions to cinema and politics have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans during this difficult time," he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced full state honours for the DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth's funeral.

Dec 28 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

