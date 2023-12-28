Home / India News / Parl security breach: Delhi Police takes accused to India Gate, Sadar Bazar

Parl security breach: Delhi Police takes accused to India Gate, Sadar Bazar

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
The Delhi Police Special Cell took the Parliament security breach accused to places where they assembled and the shop from where they bought flags before the security breach on December 13, police sources said.

According to sources, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who had entered the parliament, were on Wednesday taken to Sadar Bazar where they bought Indian flags and India Gate where they assembled before entering the Parliament.

The accused had distributed the flags and smoke canisters at India Gate before the parliament, a source said.

The two were also taken to the Maharani Bagh area in New Friends colony where they had held a meeting to discuss their plan, the person said.

An official privy to the investigation said that the accused were being taken to these places to establish the sequence of events that culminated with the Parliament security breach.

The Delhi Police has arrested six people - Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat for allegedly breaching the Parliament security.

All six have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack --Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before they were overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police moved an application to conduct a polygraph test, also called a lie detector test, before the court.

All six accused are in the Delhi Police custody till January 5.

Topics :Parliament attacksDelhi PoliceSadar BazarSecurity alertParliament winter session

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

