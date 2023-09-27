Cong MP condemns mock funerals of Siddaramaiah, Stalin held by activists

Congress leader and MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday condemned farmers and activists for conducting mock funerals of chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the ongoing dispute of Cauvery water.

Taking to X, Tagore said that the way they are insulting the people's elected chief ministers is condemnable and advised them to protest with dignity in a decent way.

"Condemn the two organisations for insulting the People's elected Chief ministers of Tamilnadu and Karnataka. Protest with dignity Show your anger in decent way," he wrote on X. "Cauvery is an important issue for both of us and we have the right to claim ours. Let's do it with decency," the Congress leader added in his post.

Manickam Tagore's reaction came after pro-Kannada activists in Karnataka's Ramanagara conducted a mock funeral of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday morning to express their outrage against releasing Cauvery water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Also, the organisations have also called for a state-wide bandh on September 29 in Karnataka.

On the other side, farmers in Trichy staged a protest, demanding the release of Cauvery water from Karnataka and laid a wreath on the portrait of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has recommended Karnataka to ensure release of 3000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 till October 15, 2023. The amount of water to be released was earlier 5000 cusecs.