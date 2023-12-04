Home / India News / In touch with state govt: PM Modi cautions as 'Cyclone Michaung' approaches

In touch with state govt: PM Modi cautions as 'Cyclone Michaung' approaches

He also urged BJP workers in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh to join the relief and rescue efforts and support the local administration

Photo: X@ANI
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 08:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned countrymen amid approaching 'Cyclone Michaung', saying that he was in constant touch with the governments of states on the eastern coast to coordinate relief and rescue efforts.

He also urged BJP workers in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh to join the relief and rescue efforts and support the local administration.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Amidst all this excitement and enthusiasm, the possibility of a cyclone is looming large and that is why, even in this moment of celebration, I would advise fellow countrymen to remain alert to Cyclone Michaung," PM Modi said while addressing a victory rally at the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Sunday.

"The central government is continuously in touch with the state governments and is also providing them with all possible assistance. I would like to appeal to the BJP workers of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha and, especially Andhra Pradesh, to join in the relief and rescue efforts and support the local administration," he added.

"These are the core values of a dedicated BJP leader. For us, our country is bigger than our party. Our countrymen are bigger than anyone else," PM Modi added.

"With everyone's efforts, we can achieve our vision. I have faith in our future generations. Our goal is one, our sadhana is one and our dream is also one. India will continue on the road to development and progress. I would like to congratulate and express my gratitude to all the voters who reposed their trust in us," PM Modi added.

He said he could not keep track of the election results as he was busy monitoring the cyclone situation on the country's eastern coast.

Earlier, PM Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and took stock of the preparations to tackle Cyclone Michaung, officials said, adding that the former assured all help to the latter in dealing with the aftermath of the cyclone.

PM Modi also directed top officials to ensure that all help is extended to the state.

Meanwhile, several parts of Chennai received heavy rainfall as cyclone 'Michaung' approached the coast.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm, 'Michaung', and is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin earlier.

Also Read

Cyclone Michaung: East Coast Railway cancels 54 trains as precaution

PM speaks to Andhra CM, takes stock of preparations for approaching cyclone

Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Cyclone Michaung to make landfall on Dec 5 in Andhra; heavy rain forecast

Nobody can stop PM Modi, BJP from scoring hat-trick in 2024: Jairam Thakur

Tamil Nadu rains: NDRF rescues 15 people from waterlogged areas of Tambaram

LIVE: Winter session to begin today, INDIA bloc to meet in Kharge's office

Promise of higher MSP in Assembly polls: That's easier said than done

To Lord or not to Lord: Justice's retort in a recent hearing revives debate

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiCycloneAndhra PradeshOdisha governmentOdisha Tamil NaduTamil Nadu governmentAndhra Pradesh government

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 08:27 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story