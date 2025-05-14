Home / India News / Cong seeks 10 marla plots, ₹5 lakh each for relocating J&K border residents

Cong seeks 10 marla plots, ₹5 lakh each for relocating J&K border residents

Former deputy CM Chand also batted for immediate grant of relief to the residents of border villages who have been directly affected by heavy cross-border shelling and continuous drone strikes

Tara Chand, JKPCC
Tara Chand visited chhamb & Pargwal migrant camps & demanded 10 marla plots + Rs. 5 lakh compensation for families in firing range along the border | Image: X/@TarachandJnK
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 6:37 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) working president Tara Chand on Tuesday demanded 10 marla plots and Rs 5 lakh for each family residing in border areas for their settlement at safer places in Jammu and Kashmir.

The former deputy chief minister also batted for immediate grant of relief to the residents of border villages who have been directly affected by heavy cross-border shelling and continuous drone strikes.

"We demand that 10 marla plots and Rs 5 lakh be granted in favour of families living along the border, which comes within the firing range of Pakistan. This will facilitate their rehabilitation at safer places along the border," he told reporters.

ALSO READ: J&K CM Omar visits shell-hit Poonch, stresses need for building bunkers

Chand said most of the forward areas are vacant and people are facing miseries in these camps due to non-availability of ration and relief.

The Congress leader said the government distributed a few items to these families in a pick-and-choose manner.

"We urge the Centre as well as J&K government to provide immediate financial assistance to border landowners, who have lost their crops due to tension on the borders. Even their domestic animals have either died or crossed over to Pakistan," he added.

Chand, accompanied by senior Congress leaders, visited border migrant camps and villages in forward areas along India-Pakistan border in Jammu.

ALSO READ: Govt rejects false claims of drones over J&K, explosions in Udhampur

He expressed grief over the tragic loss of innocent lives and the injuries sustained by many in the shelling incidents.

Chand, a three-time representative of the border constituency of Chaamb, recalled the time of the former UPA regime and said that "our government remained on its toes even during minor shelling on the border".

"Special packages were sanctioned then in favour of border area residents," he added.

Chand also cautioned residents to remain alert in future, stating that Pakistan is not a trustworthy neighbour.

ALSO READ: J&K CM announces ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each for kin of Pak shelling victims

He urged the government that India should not compromise on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Congress leader also demanded that community bunkers be immediately constructed in these villages so that residents can save their lives during times of tension on the borders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian National CongressCongressJammu and KashmirIndia-Pak conflict

First Published: May 14 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

