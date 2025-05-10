Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J&K CM announces ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each for kin of Pak shelling victims

J&K CM announces ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each for kin of Pak shelling victims

An additional district development commissioner and 19 villagers were killed in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu and Baramulla sectors in the past four days

Omar Abdullah, Omar

We stand with every affected family in this hour of grief : Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in Pakistani shelling in the Union Territory.

An additional district development commissioner and 19 villagers were killed in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu and Baramulla sectors in the past four days after Indian armed forces struck nine terrorist infrastructure targets across the border on May 7 in retaliation to last month's Pahalgam terror attack.

While 12 civilians were killed in Poonch on Wednesday, two others were killed in Uri and Poonch on Friday. Another five civilians, including a senior government officer, lost their lives in Pakistani shelling Saturday morning.

 

"Deeply pained by the loss of innocent lives due to recent shelling from Pakistan. My Government is taking every possible measure to minimise the hardship of our people," the chief minister said in a post on X.

The post, shared by the office of the chief minister, said while no compensation can ever replace a loved one or heal the trauma caused to the family, as a gesture of support and solidarity, ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to families of all who have deceased.

"We stand with every affected family in this hour of grief," the chief minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indore

Bomb threat to Indore stadium over 'Operation Sindoor' turns out hoax

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan CM briefs parties on state's preparedness amid border tensions

Social media

Maha Cyber branch removes 5,000 posts for misinformation amid conflict

apple, iPhone, a person holding mobile, call, text

Over 650K calls received on SC, ST atrocities helpline since 2021; UP leads

Manik Saha, Manik

Tripura CM urges security agencies to coordinate amid Indo-Pak conflict

Topics : Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir India-Pak conflict Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon