Home / India News / Cong suspends Punjab legislator Sandeep Jakhar for 'anti-party' activities

Cong suspends Punjab legislator Sandeep Jakhar for 'anti-party' activities

Jakhar is the nephew of Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar who had last year left the Congress

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar (Source:Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Punjab Congress Saturday suspended Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar from the party for allegedly indulging in "anti-party activities."

The action against Jakhar came following a complaint filed by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Jakhar is the nephew of Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar who had last year left the Congress.

Punjab Congress posted a communication on X and said, "Sandeep Jakhar is suspended from the party with immediate effect."

According to the party's communication to Jakhar, Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar said "You have not been participating in any of the party programmes including Bharat Jodo Yatra" and also "The house in which you stay is a common accommodation on which a BJP flag flies atop."

The communication also alleged open rebellion against party's on Jakhar's part.

"You have been speaking against the party and the PCC president and also you are openly defending your uncle Sunil Jakhar," it read.

"After careful consideration, the DAC (Disciplinary Action Committee) has decided to place you under suspension from the party with immediate effect," wrote Anwar, a DAC member.

Jakhar, the first time MLA, and Warring had earlier engaged in a war of words.

Warring had once dared Jakhar to resign from the Congress and get a fresh mandate "if he was so confident about their support in Abohar."

Sandeep Jakhar had then challenged Warring to throw him out of the outfit by issuing him a notice.

Also Read

Punjab govt didn't use Rs 218 cr aid by Centre for flood relief: Jakhar

Channi summoned to appear before Vigilance Bureau today: Punjab Cong chief

Ordinance row: Congress leaders from Delhi, Punjab meet Kharge, Gandhi

Channi appears before Vigilance Bureau, slams AAP for vendetta politics

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Himachal Police gets Rs 7 cr to strengthen road safety to reduce accidents

L-G okays restructuring of Delhi Administration Subordinate Services cadre

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court to hear matter on Aug 26

Scindia loyalist returns to Congress in MP from BJP citing neglect

Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

Topics :CongressPunjabPolitics

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story