Cong suspends Punjab legislator Sandeep Jakhar for 'anti-party' activities

Punjab Congress Saturday suspended Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar from the party for allegedly indulging in "anti-party activities."



The action against Jakhar came following a complaint filed by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Jakhar is the nephew of Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar who had last year left the Congress.

Punjab Congress posted a communication on X and said, "Sandeep Jakhar is suspended from the party with immediate effect."



According to the party's communication to Jakhar, Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar said "You have not been participating in any of the party programmes including Bharat Jodo Yatra" and also "The house in which you stay is a common accommodation on which a BJP flag flies atop."



The communication also alleged open rebellion against party's on Jakhar's part.

"You have been speaking against the party and the PCC president and also you are openly defending your uncle Sunil Jakhar," it read.

"After careful consideration, the DAC (Disciplinary Action Committee) has decided to place you under suspension from the party with immediate effect," wrote Anwar, a DAC member.

Jakhar, the first time MLA, and Warring had earlier engaged in a war of words.

Warring had once dared Jakhar to resign from the Congress and get a fresh mandate "if he was so confident about their support in Abohar."



Sandeep Jakhar had then challenged Warring to throw him out of the outfit by issuing him a notice.