L-G okays restructuring of Delhi Administration Subordinate Services cadre

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the restructuring of the Delhi Administration Subordinate Services (DASS) cadre acceding to a decades-old demand of officers and employees, an employees' federation said on Saturday.

The DASS cadre had not been restructured since its formation in 1967 despite several government orders, the Federation of Officers and Employees of DASS Cadre said in a statement.

Saxena earlier directed to prepare a proposal in this direction.

A three-member committee comprising retired IAS officers S B Shashank and Kulanand Joshi and serving IAS officer Y V V J Rajasekhar was constituted for the purpose and this committee identified 221 Group 'A' posts which could be included in 'DASS', the statement said.

The Services Department submitted the proposal to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Kumar submitted the proposal, along with his recommendation, to Saxena for his approval.

The lieutenant governor has now approved the proposal for creation of 221 Group 'A' posts in DASS cadre, it said.

The lieutenant governor's decision was welcome by officers and employees of the DASS cadre, it added.