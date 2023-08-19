Home / India News / L-G okays restructuring of Delhi Administration Subordinate Services cadre

L-G okays restructuring of Delhi Administration Subordinate Services cadre

Saxena earlier directed to prepare a proposal in this direction

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the restructuring of the Delhi Administration Subordinate Services (DASS) cadre acceding to a decades-old demand of officers and employees, an employees' federation said on Saturday.

The DASS cadre had not been restructured since its formation in 1967 despite several government orders, the Federation of Officers and Employees of DASS Cadre said in a statement.

Saxena earlier directed to prepare a proposal in this direction.

A three-member committee comprising retired IAS officers S B Shashank and Kulanand Joshi and serving IAS officer Y V V J Rajasekhar was constituted for the purpose and this committee identified 221 Group 'A' posts which could be included in 'DASS', the statement said.

The Services Department submitted the proposal to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Kumar submitted the proposal, along with his recommendation, to Saxena for his approval.

The lieutenant governor has now approved the proposal for creation of 221 Group 'A' posts in DASS cadre, it said.

The lieutenant governor's decision was welcome by officers and employees of the DASS cadre, it added.

Also Read

Help develop local leaders, don't fight among yourselves: Kharge to cadre

India, Japan, France's common platform to aid Sri Lankan debt restructuring

GAP job cuts will eliminate about 1,800 positions as part of restructuring

Change in China's stance on debt restructuring for SL in 2023 unlikely

CBIC mulling organisational restructuring to make it more effective

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court to hear matter on Aug 26

Scindia loyalist returns to Congress in MP from BJP citing neglect

Eight soldiers feared dead as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

All decks cleared for new medical college in J&K after L-G meeting

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, city logs minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees

Topics :DelhiIndian Administrative Servicegovernance

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story