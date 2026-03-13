Congress attacks Modi govt over 'silence' on Khamenei assassination

The Congress on Friday attacked the Modi government for its "silence" on the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and said "a compromised prime minister no doubt wants to avoid antagonising his American and Israeli friend".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said India has rightly condemned Iran's attacks on Gulf states but is completely quiet on the US-Israeli assault on Iran in the first place.

"Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the constitutional head of state in Iran, was assassinated on February 28 2026 by the US and Israel. The PM is silent. The EAM is silent. Parliament is yet to have an obituary reference," Ramesh said on X.

"India has rightly condemned Iran's attacks on Gulf states but is completely quiet on the US-Israeli assault on Iran in the first place. It should be remembered that Iran is a part of the BRICS+ forum for which India holds the Presidency for this year," he said. Noting that in May 2024, the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a mysterious helicopter crash, Ramesh said the Modi government had ordered one-day mourning on May 21, 2024 and Parliament had an obituary reference on July 1, 2024 when it convened. "Why the hesitancy now? A compromised PM no doubt wants to avoid antagonizing his American and Israeli 'friend'," the Congress leader said, in an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Congress on Thursday said the Opposition is demanding a discussion in both Houses of Parliament on the situation in West Asia and its impacts on India, but the Modi government is "adamantly refusing" to allow such a debate as it is "afraid". The opposition party also claimed that the government's foreign policy "already stands brutally exposed". The Congress had staged a walkout in Rajya Sabha and protested in Lok Sabha on being dissatisfied with the statement of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in both houses of Parliament on Monday. The opposition party had termed as "vapid" Jaishankar's statement on the West Asia situation in Parliament and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy "(mis)adventurism" coupled with the government's undermining of the Indian Foreign Service, is pushing India into "vassalage".