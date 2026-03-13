IMD forecasts heatwave conditions in Gujarat, MP over next few days

Weather across India remains varied this March, with temperatures rising sharply in several regions even as rain and snowfall are forecast in the hills. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heatwave conditions in parts of western and central India over the next few days.

According to the IMD, Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions, while isolated pockets of the Gujarat region may also see heatwave conditions. Southwest Madhya Pradesh is expected to face heatwave to severe heatwave conditions as well, while Vidarbha may experience heatwave conditions in isolated areas.

Gradual changes in temperature expected across regions

The IMD said temperatures across northwest India are likely to fall slightly over the next few days before stabilising. Uttar Pradesh may see a brief rise in temperatures before a gradual dip later. Central India is expected to witness little change initially, followed by a gradual fall in maximum temperatures in the coming days. In eastern India, temperatures may rise slightly before declining again. Northeast India is likely to see a noticeable fall in temperatures over the next couple of days before conditions stabilise. In southern peninsular India, temperatures are expected to remain largely stable. Rain and snowfall likely in Himalayan states

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh over the next few days, with activity expected to intensify later in the week. Uttarakhand may also witness light rain or snowfall initially, followed by more widespread precipitation. Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan may witness light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next few days. In eastern and central India, states such as Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha are also likely to receive scattered rainfall along with thunderstorms and strong winds.