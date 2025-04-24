'Will pursue them to the end of Earth': PM Modi on Pahalgam terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a stern warning to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, saying India will "pursue them to the end of the Earth".
Addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi said, "Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world - India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism."
’???????????????????? ???????????????? ????????????????????????????????, ????????????????????, ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ????????????????????????????...’ pic.twitter.com/hEtWW3Yez7— BJP (@BJP4India) April 24, 2025
"Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to make sure that justice is done. The entire nation is one in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us," he added.
Also Read
PM Modi's remarks came after terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. The Prime Minister emphasised that the attack had not just been on unarmed tourists, but on the "faith of the country". "I want to say in very clear words that the terrorists who carried out this attack and those who conspired in this attack will receive a punishment bigger than they can imagine. Now, the time has come to destroy whatever little ground the terrorists have left," he said. PM Modi was in Madhubani to attend a National Panchayati Raj Day programme and inauguraion of projects worth around ₹13,500 crore. At the start of the event, PM Modi and the crowd observed silence for a few minutes and paid homage to the victims of the attack in Pahalgam.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also condemned the attack on Indian civilians in the Kashmir valley and informed PM Modi that the nation was united against terrorism.
On Tuesday, terrorists associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), shot 26 tourists at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam. Following the attack, search operations were launched in Kashmir to look for terrorists. Before PM Modi's stern message, the Indian government had also taken several measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the shutdown of the Attari border for all movement. The government also cancelled visas issued to Pakistani nationals under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES).
On Wednesday, the Pakistan government issued a statement and said that it was "concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag."