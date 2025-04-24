Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Will pursue them to the end of Earth': PM Modi on Pahalgam terrorists

'Will pursue them to the end of Earth': PM Modi on Pahalgam terrorists

His remarks come two days after 26 people were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi made these remarks two days after terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam | Photo: X@BJP4India

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a stern warning to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, saying India will "pursue them to the end of the Earth".
 
Addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi said, "Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world - India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism."  
 
 
"Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to make sure that justice is done. The entire nation is one in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us," he added.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Steel industry's goal should be zero import and net export: PM Modi

CCS meeting, Pahalgam attack, Indus

Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance after Pahalgam attack: What does this mean?

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Bihar today; to inaugurate key projects worth ₹13,480 cr

A tourist on the banks of Dal Lake as she waits for transport to leave for Srinagar airport, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir | Photo: Reuters

India suspends Indus pact, scraps Pak visas over Valley terror attack

Cabinet committee on security, bangladesh India, Indian government

Pahalgam attack Highlights: CCS suspends Indus Treaty, slashes missions, shuts border after terror

 
PM Modi's remarks came after terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. The Prime Minister emphasised that the attack had not just been on unarmed tourists, but on the "faith of the country".  "I want to say in very clear words that the terrorists who carried out this attack and those who conspired in this attack will receive a punishment bigger than they can imagine. Now, the time has come to destroy whatever little ground the terrorists have left," he said.  PM Modi was in Madhubani to attend a National Panchayati Raj Day programme and inauguraion of projects worth around ₹13,500 crore. At the start of the event, PM Modi and the crowd observed silence for a few minutes and paid homage to the victims of the attack in Pahalgam. 
 
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also condemned the attack on Indian civilians in the Kashmir valley and informed PM Modi that the nation was united against terrorism. 
 
On Tuesday, terrorists associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), shot 26 tourists at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam. Following the attack, search operations were launched in Kashmir to look for terrorists. Before PM Modi's stern message, the Indian government had also taken several measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the shutdown of the Attari border for all movement. The government also cancelled visas issued to Pakistani nationals under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). 
 
On Wednesday, the Pakistan government issued a statement and said that it was "concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag."
 

More From This Section

arrest

Murshidabad violence: 5 more held for rioting, total arrests now at 307

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

CM Yogi says terrorism near end, urges trust in PM Modi's leadership

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Pahalgam attack: Congress holds emergency CWC meet, pays tribute to victims

FIITJEE

Probe agency ED searches 8 places in Delhi-NCR in case against FIITJEE

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha CM announces ₹20 lakh, job for wife of tourist killed in J-K attack

Topics : Narendra Modi Jammu and Kashmir Pahalgam attack BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon