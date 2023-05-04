Congress demands court-monitored probe into Jantar Mantar scuffle

The Congress on Thursday slammed the BJP-led central government over a scuffle between the Delhi Police and the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar here and demanded a court-monitored investigation into the entire episode.

The opposition party, which has extended support to the protesting sportspersons, also demanded that Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Saran Singh be removed immediately and arrested as he faces grave charges of sexual harassment, including that of minor.

The party urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show "sensitivity" to the protesting grapplers and visit them at Jantar Mantar by stopping his poll campaign.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the "shameful" behaviour with sportspersons and alleged the ruling party has "never shied away" from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country.

"Such behaviour with the sportspersons of the country is shameful. 'Beti Bachao' is just hypocrisy. In fact, the BJP has never shied away from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, while sharing a video of the players accusing the police of beating them up.

At least three wrestlers were injured in a scuffle that broke out late Wednesday night between wrestlers and some policemen at the Jantar Mantar here.

The wrestlers alleged that they were beaten up by the police. The Delhi Police has denied the allegation that its personnel used force against the protesting wrestlers.

Several prominent wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding action against WFI chief Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a video of the wrestlers breaking down and said it was sad to see the tears of female sportspersons who brought laurels for the country with hard work and dedication.

"They should be heard and justice must be done," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leader and former Olympian Vijender Singh asked, "At whose instance did the police take such action and there should be a probe into it."



"The Olympics medal winners protesting at Jantar Mantar should be given justice. I support the cause of wrestlers and, being a player, I will always stand with the players," he told reporters.

AICC secretary Amrita Dhawan said what the Delhi Police did with the noted wrestlers is unprecedented and shameful.

"We demand that there should be a court-monitored investigation as there cannot be justice till Brij Bhushan occupies the post of wrestling federation chief and till the time he is not arrested, the FIR against him will have no meaning," Dhawan said.

She also asked why Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has not uttered a word in support of the women wrestlers.

"Why questions are not posed to Prime minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and instead questions are being asked from women players at Jantar Mantar. We have to support them so that no player faces such atrocities in the name of sports," she said.

Another Congress leader, Dolly Sharma, said, "The Congress demands that Brij Bhushan Singh be removed immediately as chief of the wrestling federation and a proper investigation be ordered. There should also be a high-level probe into the beating up of the players and strict action should be taken against those cops who beat the players last night."



Sharma said that while Olympics medal winners and international players are being beaten up, the prime minister is busy electioneering.

"The prime minister should have left his election campaign and met the protesting players...," she said.

Congress' media department head Pawan Khera in a tweet said, "Mr Prime Minister, it will take you just 15 min to go visit these wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. Show some sensitivity."



"Please don't let the world say that Indian govt has betrayed India's daughters," he said.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate lashed out at the government, saying what "Amit Shah's autocratic Delhi Police" did at Jantar Mantar last night was beyond imagination. "Modi ji, with what face do you come to Karnataka and talk about women power?"



It has been more than 13 days since the most promising sportspersons of the country are sitting on the streets in the hope of justice, she said, adding they are expecting justice from a government which does not even "have a speck of conscience and morality."



Shrinate said that when Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has clearly stated "if Modi ji or Amit Shah tells me, I will resign immediately", then why he was not being asked to resign.

"Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has put the ball in your court - will you take his resignation or will you only provide protection to him? When will you ask Amit Shah about last night's incident? Because the country has its eyes on you. You are standing on the threshold between justice and injustice," the Congress spokesperson said.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda, who visited the protesting wrestlers in the early hours of Thursday, claimed that he was briefly detained by police and taken to Vasant Vihar police station. He reached the Jantar Mantar protest site again on Thursday and met the grapplers.

Earlier, tagging a video of Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik breaking down and being consoled by her colleague Vinesh Phogat, the Congress in a tweet in Hindi said, "These are the daughters of our country, safeguarded the country's honour and won us many medals. Today the police of Home Minister Amit Shah are misbehaving with them."



Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh called last night's development "embarrassing."



"The prime minister talks about women power in Karnataka and in Delhi the daughters who bring laurels to the country are being tortured. Break your silence, take Brij Bhushan's resignation!" he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also slammed the government over the incident and called it "a Black Day for Indian Sports".