Home / India News / Delhi liquor policy: ED files fresh charge sheet naming Manish Sisodia

Delhi liquor policy: ED files fresh charge sheet naming Manish Sisodia

The Enforcement Directorate field a fresh charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case naming AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, sources said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi liquor policy: ED files fresh charge sheet naming Manish Sisodia

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday field a fresh charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case naming AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, sources said.

Sisodia was arrested by the ED in this case on March 9 from Tihar Jail and he is currently in judicial custody.

The 51-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader was first arrested by the CBI, which is also probing this case.

This is the fifth charge sheet or prosecution complaint filed in the case by the ED before a designated special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi.

The agency has called Sisodia a "key conspirator" in this case.

The federal agency has arrested 12 people including Sisodia in this case till now, in which it has said, the probe is continuing.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

Also Read

Tipplers beware! These liquor brands may soon go off the shelves in Delhi

Excise 'scam': Delhi court denies bail to Sisodia in money laundering case

Delhi excise scam: Court sends Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 22

ED questions Manish Sisodia's PA in Delhi Excise Policy scam case

Delhi excise policy scam: ED questions former Dy CM Manish Sisodia's PA

55 army columns deployed in Manipur, 9,000 people shifted to safer places

Kochi Water Metro increases services on Vyttila-Kakkanad route due to rush

Cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu now shifts to coastal part: IMD

S Jaishankar holds talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov on various issues

Protest to continue, verdict not a setback: Wrestlers after SC closes case

Topics :Manish SisodiaEnforcement Directoratemoney laundering case

First Published: May 04 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story