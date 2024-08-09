Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Congress hails Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal at Paris Olympics

Congratulations on your Silver medal after a spectacular performance throughout the Paris Olympics 2024, Rahul Gandhi said on X

Paris: India's Neeraj Chopra after winning silver in the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 11:30 AM IST
The Congress on Friday hailed Neeraj Chopra after he became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals with a silver in men's javelin throw.

"Once a champion, always a champion! Many Congratulations, @Neeraj_chopra1 on your phenomenal achievement!" Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

"Winning the Silver Medal in the Men's Javelin Throw event at the Paris 2024 Olympics is a testament to your dedication, hard work, and unwavering passion. You've made India proud once again!" the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said.

"Your remarkable 89.45m throw has not only earned you a podium finish but also inspired a nation," Kharge said.

"Keep shining and reaching new heights. Cheers to your success!" he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also lauded Chopra for the feat.

"Congratulations on your Silver medal after a spectacular performance throughout the Paris Olympics 2024," Gandhi said on X.

"You've made India immensely proud yet again," he said.
 

The Congress, in a post in Hindi on X, said every person in the country is proud of this achievement of defending champion Neeraj.

"Neeraj has brought laurels to the country at the world stage with his performance. From the Congress family, best wishes to Neeraj for his future. Jai ho," the party said.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem set a new Olympic record for his gold medal finish at the showpiece event. Nadeem managed an astonishing 92.97m in his second attempt to set the bar too high for the rest of the field, including Chopra, who covered 89.45m in the second round to win the silver.


First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

