Happy Nag Panchami 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Greetings to Share

Naag Panchami is a traditional Hindu festival that takes place on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of the lunar month of Shravana (July/August). The day is meant to celebrate snake worship. In most cases, Hariyali Teej falls two days after Nag Panchami day. On this day, women pray to the Nag Devta and offer milk to the snakes. They additionally worship God for the prosperity of their brothers and family. This year, Nag Panchami is being celebrated on August 9. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Nag Panchami 2024: Timing • Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat – 06:18 AM to 08:52 AM

• Duration – 2 Hours 34 Mins

• Panchami Tithi commencement– 12:36 AM on Aug 9

• Panchami Tithi conclusion– 03:14 AM on Aug 10.

Happy Nag Panchami: Wishes & Greetings

• Let us pray to Nag Devta and ask for his blessings so that we may have a calm and prosperous life. Happy Nag Panchami to all.

• May this Nag Panchami bring heavenly blessings upon you and your family both now and always.

• May this Nag Panchami bring you joy, happiness, and success. Best Wishes.

• May the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami be full of celebrations and spirituality for you and your loved ones. Warm wishes on this pious day.

• Let’s adore, rejoice, and happily enjoy the Nag Panchami celebration.

• May the blessings of Nag Devta save you from all harm and make your life happy.

• May Nag Devta is always there to bless you, to protect you from the bad and guide you towards the good. Wishing you a very Happy Nag Panchami.

• Celebrate the traditional joy and divine blessings of Naag Panchami with devotion and love. Happy Naag Panchami!

• Wishing you peace, harmony, and success on Naag Panchami. May the divine serpents shower you with their blessings.

• On this sacred day, may the blessings of your ancestors and Naag Devta be with you. Happy Naag Panchami!

Nag Panchami: Quotes

“The word Shiva means the deathless, changeless, timeless, formless all-pervading absolute essence of the universe. ”- Amit Ray

“Shiva represents the state of being where there is no mind, just pure awareness.”- Devdutt Pattanaik

“Shiva means the ultimate reality, the pure consciousness. Shiva is the consciousness which is beyond the mind, beyond the intellect, beyond the ego.” – Osho

“Shiva is not a god up there. Shiva is not about the body. Shiva is the very energy that makes everything happen.”- Sadhguru

“Shivoham. Shivoham. I am Shiva. I am Shiva. The pure consciousness of all creation.” – Adi Shankaracharya

“Meditate on Shiva, the serene one, seated in the lotus of your heart.” – Swami Vivekananda

“Shiva is not just a person, but the consciousness that is beyond the limited mind, the infinite, the eternal, the formless.” – Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

“Shiva represents the non-dualistic Absolute, all dualities merge within him.”- Anupama Garg

“Shiva is the all-pervading consciousness and not an individual being with a form. Shiva is your own Self.” – Ramana Maharshi.