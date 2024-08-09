Delhi records cleanest air quality for Jan-Aug in six years, AQI hits 53

Delhi experienced its cleanest air quality for any day between January 1 and August 8 over the past six years, as reported by the Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

On Thursday, the national capital had an air quality index (AQI) of 53, which is categorised as satisfactory. This improvement in air quality coincides with recent heavy rainfall in Delhi during this monsoon season.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CAQM said that AQI of 53, recorded at 4 pm as per the Central Pollution Control Board, marks the cleanest air quality for any day from January 1 to August 8 over the period from 2018 to 2024.



The post on X read: “The lowest ever daily average AQI of Delhi on any day during January 1 - August 8 for the period 2018-2024 (barring Covid-19 affected 2020) was logged today at 53.”



AQI readings are classified as follows: 0-50 is good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

On Thursday, light rain provided some respite from the humid conditions, with the maximum temperature reaching 34.1 degrees Celsius, which is typical for this time of year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, which is 1.5 degrees below the usual level, according to the IMD.

Several areas experienced traffic disruptions due to waterlogging and fallen trees. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) received 18 reports of waterlogging and 16 regarding tree falls.

The forecast for Friday includes mostly cloudy skies with light rain, and temperatures are expected to range from a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius to a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.

From June 1 to August 1, Delhi saw a total of 554.6 mm of rainfall, with notable amounts from two extreme weather events: 228.1 mm on June 28 and 107.6 mm on August 1. On June 28, the day the monsoon arrived in Delhi, the city experienced 228.1 mm of rain within 24 hours, marking the second-highest June rainfall recorded in 88 years.

The highest-ever 24-hour rainfall ever documented at Safdarjung, the city’s main weather station, occurred on June 28, 1936, with 235.5 mm of rain. On July 31, the national capital experienced 108 mm of rain within 24 hours, surpassing the record for the highest daily rainfall in July over the past 14 years.

[With agency inputs]